EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- A was struck by a car Monday night as he crossed Ringgold Road near Mack Smith Road Monday night about 7:56 p.m.



East Ridge Police responded to the location, and found Dale Thomas Hampsted, 59, of East Ridge, who had been struck by a vehicle.



Hampsted was transported to Erlanger in critical condition.



The driver, 75-year-old Kenneth L. Holcomb, also of East Ridge, was driving his Ford Mustang west on Ringgold Road when the incident occurred.



Investigators are still attempting to determine whether the vehicle or the pedestrian had the right of way in this incident. This investigation is ongoing.