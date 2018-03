SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (AP) - The animal shelter in South Pittsburg has stopped euthanizing feral cats while the city considers an alternative.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, the city is considering trapping cats, spaying or neutering them and dropping them off again where they were caught.

Mayor Jane Dawkins says whatever the solution is, the city needs to get on with it because the feral cat problem is increasing.

Marion Animal Rescue Connection volunteer Sue Scruggs says catching and destroying feral cats creates what she calls a "vacuum effect" in which other cats simply take over the territories of the ones that were caught. Volunteer April Bowden says the city has been euthanizing cats for a long time and it hasn't made any difference in the population.

