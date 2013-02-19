UPDATE: Lockdown lifted without incident at Ooltewah Elementary

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB) -- Administrators at Ooltewah Elementary School say the school was not the target of a threat during a lockdown Tuesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown, while Collegedale police searched the area for a suspect who tried to break in to several units at a nearby storage facility.

Authorities say the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

Police Chief Brian Hickman says the suspect was arrested a short time later and charged with attempted burglary and vandalism.

The lockdown was lifted.

Hickman says the suspect's name is being withheld for further investigation.

