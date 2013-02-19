UPDATE: Lockdown lifted without incident at Ooltewah Elementary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted without incident at Ooltewah Elementary

Posted: Updated:

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB) -- Administrators at Ooltewah Elementary School say the school was not the target of a threat during a lockdown Tuesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown, while Collegedale police searched the area for a suspect who tried to break in to several units at a nearby storage facility.

Authorities say the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

Police Chief Brian Hickman says the suspect was arrested a short time later and charged with attempted burglary and vandalism.

The lockdown was lifted.

Hickman says the suspect's name is being withheld for further investigation.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.