Clearing through the day

(WRCB) - Through the morning look for light sprinkles, even changing over into light snow up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10am for Cherokee and Clay Counties in North Carolina.

We will see this mornings rain taper off, even giving way to sunshine this afternoon.

As the front that brought the rain moves through, we will see our winds shifting this afternoon, coming from the northwest at 10-20 mph. We should have highs in the low 50s, but that will take place early on. Temps will be falling into the 40s, this afternoon and then into the 20s tonight and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cool and dry with highs in the upper 40s.

We will be dry through Thursday, then more rain is on the way with another front that will move in Thursday night into Friday. As that front moves in, it will become stationary to our east, and that will keep the chance of on and off showers in the forecast through the weekend into next week.

