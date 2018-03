CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga is rich in history and culture.

During Black History month, the scenic city is full of events to honor those who came before, paving the way for how we live today and sometimes, local celebrations can even seem to take us back in time.

This is the second year Chattanooga Parks and Recreation has hosted a program for the East Chattanooga Community and they're hoping to see the event grow.

Parks and Rec employees have been working hard at Carver Center preparing for the two day event.

It includes a walking art gallery featuring African American art, as well as a living museum where people can see portrayals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman.

Organizers are hoping to receive a lot of support.

If you didn't make it Monday night, you'll have another chance Tuesday when the program moves to Eastdale Recreation Center.