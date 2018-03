CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Erlanger Health System has a new president and CEO.

In a 5-to-3 vote, the hospital authority board offered Kevin Spiegel the position as new Chief Executive Officer Monday night.

He was one of three finalists for the job.

The search committee has been deliberating on the position for the past year.

Spiegel, a Memphis health care executive replaces Jim Brexler, who announced his retirement last fall.