BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A deadly car crash in Bradley County Monday night is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It happened in the 1500 block of Hunt Road, just after 9:00 p.m.

EMS spokesman Stan Clark says the driver hit a power pole, before hitting a tree.

Clark says the driver appeared to be in 20s and died at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

