Evans and Frazier Win Inaugural Chickamauga Team Tour Event

Second Place and Big Fish Winners - Haden Lamb and Mark Heatherly

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chickamauga Team Tour held their inaugural tournament at Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake this weekend.

Anglers were greeted with brutal temperatures in the teens but the bass fishing on this day was red hot. There were 19 teams that fished and possibly may have broke the lake record for the heaviest 5 fish limit being weighed in during a bass tournament on Chickamauga Lake.

The team of Trey Evans and Cody Frazier caught a five-bass limit weighing 34.81 pounds to win first place and $750 in the February Chickamauga Team Tour event.

The Duo of Mark Heatherly and Haden Lamb finished in second place with a five-bass limit weighing 33.20 pounds and also had big fish of the event with a giant largemouth bass that weighed 10.52 pounds.

The next Chickamauga Team Tour event will be held March 17th on Chickamauga Lake out of Chester Frost Park.

Top 10 Places:

1st Trey Evans and Cody Frazier 34.81

2nd Mark Heatherly and Haden Lamb 33.30

3rd Buddy Gross and James Milling 29.42 $275

4th Brian Wilson and Tom Brindle 26.88

5th Mike Varner and Greg Henry 25.10

6th Roger Kendrick and Keith Ellis 25.02

7th Wayne Tubbs and Cory Vetten 24.28

8th Thomas Henshaw and Jeremy York 23.75

9th Josh Wofford and Shane Frazier 22.96

10th Dusty Elrod and Chris Hite 22.28

For more info contact Damon Taylor at 423-653-6918