CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The cause of the fire at the Best Western on Lee Highway has been ruled accidental.

Officials say the fire was most likely started by an electrical malfunction in the room where the fire was located.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday at the Best Western on Lee Highway.

Chattanooga Fire Chief Randy Parker says firefighters saw smoke coming from a room on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, while other firefighters evacuated the surrounding rooms.

Chief Parker says no one was found in the room, and hotel management confirmed no guest was registered to it.

The dollar loss was estimated at around $10,000.

No was injured.

Chief Parker says some of the guests were moved to another room.