CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- While not traditionally considered zoo-visiting weather, attendance at the Chattanooga Zoo increased by over 200 people during the first part of this year.



The zoo, in a news release, suggested that many tend to be more interactive when not confronted with large crowds and 100+ degrees heat.



The snow leopards, which originate from colder climates, prefer the brisk winter air to the hot summers. In the winter months, visitors can often catch many of the large animals frolicking and playing in their exhibit and paying close attention to their visitors.



Snow leopard cub Maliha enjoyed the snow recently, playing with her mother, Kasimir.