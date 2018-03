CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A Ringgold police sergeant is off the job, following a complaint from a citizen.



In a release sent to Channel 3, Chief Dan Bilbrey confirms Sgt. Tom Evans was fired Friday, after being on paid administrative leave for about two weeks during a department investigation.

The investigation suggests Evans failed to follow departmental policies, but that's all the release says.

He was rehired by the City of Ringgold in May 2009, after spending about six months working for the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.