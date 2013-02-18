Chattanooga Police Dept. promotes officers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police Dept. promotes officers

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Last Friday, the Chattanooga Police Department promoted the following officers to the listed ranks:
 
Captain Eric Tucker
Captain Nealie Hogg
 
Lieutenant Jerri Weary
Lieutenant Pedro Bacon
Lieutenant Jason Irvin
Lieutenant Ponda Foster
Lieutenant Scott Fulgham
Lieutenant Todd Royval
Lieutenant Glenn Scruggs
Lieutenant Darrell Whitfield
 
Sergeant Timothy Tomisek
Sergeant Daniel Jones
Sergeant Joseph Carpenter
Sergeant James Franklin
Sergeant Marvin Scott Crider
Sergeant Russell Morrison
Sergeant Michael Wenger
Sergeant William Campbell
Sergeant Traci May
Sergeant Damon Davidson

