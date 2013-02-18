Driver's license renewal at courthouse closed part of Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Courthouse driver's license renewal service is scheduled to be closed Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



All other clerk services will be available at the courthouse offices as well as the Bonny Oaks Tag and Title branch.



The temporary closure marks the second phase of a pilot program that is a combined effort of the Clerk's office and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.



The result will be a new Centralized Driver License Issuance system for the state. The Hamilton County Pilot began earlier this year on January 11th.



In a news release, County Clerk Bill Knowles said "Under the State's new program, motorists will no longer be handed a laminated renewal license over the counter. Instead, a paper license is issued and the permanent license is mailed by the State to the applicant within 20 days, after security checks have been completed by the Department of Safety. This is one of many changes government is experiencing since the 9/11 attacks."