Gas prices slip past 2012 prices for the same period - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gas prices slip past 2012 prices for the same period

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The American Automobile Association's weekly gas prices report released Monday tells consumers perhaps what they already know: gas prices are on the rise again.

Retail gas prices just passed the 2012 prices for the same time period. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular retail gasoline is 13 cents more than this time last year.

AAA cites multiple factors; the summer blend switch and refinery maintenance.

"Motorists can expect gas prices to rise throughout March and into April," said Jessica Brady, AAA spokeswoman, The Auto Club Group. "Although there are a few factors that could cause oil prices to stabilize this week, it's likely gas prices will increase. So far market trends and price fluctuations at the pump have been similar to 2011 and 2012, leading analysts to believe prices will peak in April before they retreat."

A barrel of oil closed Friday at $95.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange — 14 cents more than the previous week.

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.71, 13 cents more than last week. Georgia's average prices of $3.64 rose 17 cents, and Tennessee's average of $3.53 increased 18 cent from last week.

Use the Channel 3 Fuel Finder to locate the best gas prices in your neighborhood.

 

 CurrentWeek Ago  
Month AgoYear Ago
National$3.714$3.582$3.293 
$3.538
Georgia$3.643
$3.472$3.303$3.545
Tennessee$3.530$3.352$3.176$3.487
     
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.