Gas prices slip past 2012 prices for the same period

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The American Automobile Association's weekly gas prices report released Monday tells consumers perhaps what they already know: gas prices are on the rise again.



Retail gas prices just passed the 2012 prices for the same time period. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular retail gasoline is 13 cents more than this time last year.



AAA cites multiple factors; the summer blend switch and refinery maintenance.



"Motorists can expect gas prices to rise throughout March and into April," said Jessica Brady, AAA spokeswoman, The Auto Club Group. "Although there are a few factors that could cause oil prices to stabilize this week, it's likely gas prices will increase. So far market trends and price fluctuations at the pump have been similar to 2011 and 2012, leading analysts to believe prices will peak in April before they retreat."



A barrel of oil closed Friday at $95.86 on the New York Mercantile Exchange — 14 cents more than the previous week.



The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.71, 13 cents more than last week. Georgia's average prices of $3.64 rose 17 cents, and Tennessee's average of $3.53 increased 18 cent from last week.



Current Week Ago

Month Ago Year Ago National $3.714 $3.582 $3.293

$3.538 Georgia $3.643

$3.472 $3.303 $3.545 Tennessee $3.530 $3.352 $3.176 $3.487