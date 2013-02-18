Church treasurer steals to pay for tanning, wedding and more - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Church treasurer steals to pay for tanning, wedding and more

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- A Middle Tennessee church that's weathered nearly 200 years of history is concerned about the immediate future and years to come. It's all because of one of their own, their treasurer.

Members said the treasurer stole more than $160,000 from the funds at Douglass Chapel United Methodist Church in Gallatin.

"It's just pretty upsetting and discouraging that someone would do this when they're looking at you every Sunday morning knowing they're stealing our money," said church member and former treasurer Marsha Davis. "It was being treated as free money to spend, basically. She had the church credit card, and she just went to town."

"It's been devastating to that small of a church and a community," added Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford.

Davis said current treasurer Crystal Dycus spent two years spending church funds on ATM withdrawals, gas, restaurants, rental cars, bills and tanning bed visits.

"Even her wedding was paid for with the church credit card," said Davis.

