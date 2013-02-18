GA bill seeks to protect workers' social media passwords

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Would you give up the password for your Facebook page to get — or keep — a job?



You wouldn't have to under a bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly by Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex.



"I feel like that is your business," Scott said. "An employer should not have the right to go snooping. My emails, my Facebook and Twitter, that's my personal space."



While it's uncertain how many employers actually seek to pry into current and future workers' social media accounts, the issue has generated interest -- and outrage -- from politicians and users of social media.



