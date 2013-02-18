Chilly start, nice later

(WRCB) - After a chilly start to Presidents' Day, we should warm up nicely this afternoon with highs near 60.

A front will approach later tonight, giving us increasing clouds this evening, and persistent rain showers overnight into Tuesday morning. I expect about .50" through the overnight.

The further into Tuesday morning we go, the clearer the skies will get with highs Tuesday afternoon in the mid 50s.

We should remain dry midweek with our next chance of rain Thursday night into Friday.

