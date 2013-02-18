Maker's Mark reverses decision to water down its bourbon

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) -- After backlash from customers, the producer of
Maker's Mark bourbon is reversing a decision to cut the amount of
alcohol in bottles of its famous whiskey.
Rob Samuels, Maker's Mark's chief operating officer, said Sunday that
it is restoring the alcohol volume of its product to its historic level
of 45 percent, or 90 proof. Last week, it said it was lowering the
amount to 42 percent, or 84 proof, because of a supply shortage.
"We've been tremendously humbled over the last week or so," Samuels,
grandson of the brand's founder, said of customers' reactions.
The brand known for its square bottles sealed in red wax has
struggled to keep up with demand. Distribution has been squeezed, and
the brand had to curtail shipments to some overseas markets.
In a tweet Sunday, the company said to its followers: "You spoke. We listened."
Fans of the whiskey applauded the move and questioned why the company moved to change in the first place.
"Some things you just got to leave alone," Todd Matthews, 42, of Livingston, Tenn., said.
Company officials said much customer feedback came from Twitter and
Facebook. On those sites, comments on Sunday's change of course ranged
from angry to celebratory to self-congratulatory. The statement on
Maker's Mark's Facebook page drew more than 14,000 "likes" and 2,200
comments within two hours of Sunday's announcement.
The change in recipe started with a shortage of the bourbon amid an
ongoing expansion of the company's operations that cost tens of millions
of dollars.
Maker's Mark Chairman Emeritus Bill Samuels, the founder's son, said
the company focused almost exclusively on not altering the taste of the
bourbon while stretching the available product and didn't consider the
emotional attachment that customers have to the brand and its
composition.
Bill Samuels said the company tinkered with how much water to add and
keep the taste the same for about three months before making the
announcement about the change Monday. It marked the first time the
bourbon brand, more than a half-century old, had altered its proof or
alcohol volume.
"Our focus was on the supply problem. That led to us focusing on a solution," Bill Samuels said. "We got it totally wrong."
Both Bill and Rob Samuels said customer reaction was immediate.
Company officials heard from "thousands and thousands of consumers" that
a bourbon shortage was preferable to a change in how the spirits were
made, Bill Samuels said.
"They would rather put up with the occasional supply shortage than
put up with any change in their hand-made bourbon," Rob Samuels said.
The change in alcohol volume called for the recipe and process to
stay the same, except for a "touch more water" to be added when the
whiskey comes out of the barrel for bottling, Rob Samuels said.
When production restarts Monday, those plans are off the table, Bill Samuels said.
"We really made this decision after an enormous amount of thought, and we focused on the wrong things," Bill Samuels said.
Maker's Mark is owned by spirits company Beam Inc., based in Deerfield, Ill. Its other brands include Jim Beam bourbon.
Maker's is made at a distillery near the small town of Loretto, 45 miles south of Louisville.
Its bourbon ages in barrels for at least six summers and no longer than seven years before bottling.
The supply shortage at Maker's comes amid growing demand for Kentucky bourbons in general.
Combined Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey sales from producers
or suppliers to wholesalers rose 5.2 percent to 16.9 million cases last
year, according to the Distilled Spirits Council, a national trade
association that released figures last week. Revenue shot up 7.3 percent
to $2.2 billion, it said. Premium brands, generally made in smaller
batches with heftier prices, led sales and revenue gains.
Kentucky produces 95 percent of the world's bourbon supply, according
to the Kentucky Distillers' Association. There are 4.9 million bourbon
barrels aging in Kentucky, which outnumbers the state's population.