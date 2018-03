CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- This weekend in Crime Stoppers, Chattanooga Police say they've identified a man wanted for multiple burglary charges.



Police say Steven Ash is wanted for four counts of aggravated burglary.

Ash was identified from surveillance video featured in Crime Stoppers earlier this month, which shows a suspect breaking into a residence in the Lookout Valley area.



Ash lives in Rossville, Georgia, and is described as 190 pounds and 6'7" tall.



If you know where to find Steven Ash, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.

