HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A head-on collision on Hixson Pike Sunday afternoon sends three people to the hospital.

It happened in the 8300 block, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Janice Atkinson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Ford Ranger pickup truck collided with Chevrolet Trailblazer while pulling out from the parking lot of Dollar General.

The driver of the pickup, Alma Shackleford, was thrown the truck.

She, along with the other driver Chasity Williams and a three-year-old, were taken to area hospitals.



No word on their conditions.



Atkinson says the investigation is ongoing.

All lanes are open.

