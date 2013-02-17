Standoff on Citco Ave. ends peacefully; arson under investigation

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga fire officials are investigating a case of arson, following a standoff Saturday night.



The fire happened in the 1800 block of Newell Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to locate the source and quickly extinguish the flames.

Chief Randy Parker says the fire appears to be intentionally set from multiple points of origin.

The home was empty at the time and no was hurt.



Damages are estimated to be around $15,000.

A short time later, Chattanooga police and the SWAT team were called out a few blocks down to Citco Avenue, when a woman refused to come out of an SUV.

Police tell Channel 3 the woman was suffering from a mental episode.

Chief Parker says the woman is the owner of the home that caught fire on Newell Avenue.

The standoff ended peacefully, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Parker says investigators have not been able to interview the homeowner.



