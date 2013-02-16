Glass House Collective continues work for a 'Better Block' on Glass Street

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An area non-profit is making progress on revamping one Chattanooga neighborhood. Glass House Collective, along with volunteers, spent the day working to spruce up Glass Street.

For the past year or so we have been keeping you updated on what Glass House Collective is doing. Saturday's work is all leading up to a community celebration next weekend.

Volunteers spent the day on Glass Street installing new banners and tree planters.

"Anybody's contribution can go a really really long way," says volunteer Ashley Finch.

It is all a part of Glass House Collective's efforts to breathe new life into Glass Street.

The non-profit set up shop in the neighborhood a little more than a year ago and is using grant money to revitalize the area.

Artist Charlie Brouwer is installing a temporary ladder sculpture to support the effort. But it does not stop there.

"We've designed a new community space for the community to get together," says Heidi Hefferlin.

Hefferlin is donating her time and skills to make a new community space a reality.

"As an architect, I believe design can make a difference in people's lives. If you have a nicer environment, hopefully it will encourage people to take better care of their properties and they have a place to get together and do positive things in the community," says Hefferlin.

"People are putting in shops in some of these vacant storefronts to test it out. It's all about testing out the future," says Teal Thibaud.

Thibaud, with Glass House, says with the help of grants and the volunteers, progress is being made, slowly but surely.

"What we're really proud about is that the city of Chattanooga is putting in new sidewalks and new pedestrian lighting on glass street. So that's huge. And that takes time."

"I think it's marvelous. I think it's very marvelous," says resident Anthony Maples.

"We want to make sure that the people that live around here can still sense that momentum and that energy, that things are still happening, that their neighbors are still knocking on nails and building new things," says Thibaud.

All the work is leading up to the event 'Better Block.' It is happening next Saturday, February 23rd, from 11-5 along Glass Street. There will be local artists, entertainment, as well as activities for children.