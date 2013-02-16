Millings and Gross Win TVBC on Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the fourth tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, February 16, 2013, on Chickamauga Lake. There were 19 teams that braved the cold weather and wind to participate in the event.

The team of James Millings and Buddy Gross caught a five-bass limit weighing 25.40 pounds to take the win and the $608 first place prize.

The second-place team of Gary Davenport and Harold Coffman Jr. had five fish weighing 22.47 pounds. Third place went to the duo of Ed Ricklefs and Randy Munn with five bass weighing 21.66 pounds.

Ed Knight and Mike Gnaster took big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.60 pounds which earned them $190.

The Tennessee Valley Bass Club's next event will be, March the 16th out of Shellmound on Nickajack Lake.

Complete Results:

1st: James Millings / Buddy Gross - 25.40 lbs ($608.00) 100

Tow Boat Us highest finisher - $100.00

Anglers Warehouse discount gift card - 15%



2nd: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - 22.47 lbs ($304.00) 99

Anglers Warehouse discount gift cards - 10%



3rd: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 21.66 lbs ($152.00) 98

Anglers Warehouse discount gift cards - 5%



4th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 18.15 lbs - 97+3=100

5th: Kevin Stone / David Brockman - 17.72 lbs - 96

6th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 15.51 lbs - 95

7th: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - 13.85 lbs - 94

8th: Paul Johnson / Rob Lemning - 12.27 lbs - 93

9th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 11.09 lbs - 92

10th: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - 10.52 lbs - 91

11th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 10.51 lbs - 90

12th: Greg Worsham / Casey Cooper - 8.76 lbs - 89

13th: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 7.49 lbs - 88

14th: Doodle Bivens / Josh Tripp - 6.90 lbs - 87

15th: Mark Green / Ben Henson - 5.45 lbs - 86

16th: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - 5.01 lbs - 85

17th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 4.65 lbs - 84

18th: Guy Tatum / Warren Tatum - 2.14 lbs - 83

------: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - DNW - 25



TVBC would like to thank Tow Boat Us, who sponsored $100.00 to the highest finishing Tow Boat Us member of this event and Choo-Choo Lures who sponsored the door prizes. We also want to thank Reddick Auto Body for sponsoring the plaques for this month's tournament and Anglers Warehouse for gift cards to the top three finishers.

The TVBC would also like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support of the TVBC tournament trail: Coca-Cola of Chattanooga, James Milling Trucking, Headrick's Body Shop, Domino's Pizza, Pisces Antique Prints, Miller Ind Towing Equip, and Rivermont Electric.



For more info visit: www.tvbass.com