EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO, TN (WRCB) - An exotic pet show rolled through the scenic city for all the non-traditional animal lovers.

Just in time for your post-Valentine's Day celebration, everything from snakes, to spiders, to frogs and reptiles of many kinds were inside Camp Jordan Saturday for Repticon.

Hundreds came out for the show. Vendors lined the arena for the two day event selling goods and animals of course. Some say it is an opportunity to take home a new and different kind of pet.

The expo is also held Nashville and Memphis.

The event continues tomorrow. And if you miss it, the show will be back in the Chattanooga area in June.