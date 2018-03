OOLTEWAH, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Residents in Ooltewah were out Saturday showing their support and appreciation for the community.

Decked out in their "I heart Ooltewah" t-shirts volunteers spent the day giving back to the city and community members.

In addition to passing out candy, coffee, hot chocolate and other treats a local thrift shop offered huge savings practically giving items away.

The event was put on by the Soul Hospital Church of Ooltewah, which says it's all to celebrate all the city has to offer.