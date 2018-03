CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A new coffee shop is heading to town and you may be surprised by the location.

The Chattanooga Public Library will begin renovations for a small coffee shop on the first floor of the building.

The library's director says they're not trying to compete with the larger coffee chains just provide a service for patrons.

Costumers will be able to read books at tables and enjoy a small selection of cappuccinos and lattes.