CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Brainerd Recreation Center hosted a basketball tournament Saturday all for a positive cause.

Five hundred thirty local kids came out making up 83 teams in a youth basketball tournament.

Organizers say events like this are important in the community, not only for physical health, but also to give kids something positive to do in a safe environment.

All 530 participants walked away with something. After the tournament each player received different medals and awards.