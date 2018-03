CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - One of the largest auto and home insurance agencies in the U.S. plans to expand and hire 115 people in East Tennessee.

Answer Financial Inc. will open a new office in Chattanooga, hosting more than 15 sales agents in the next 90 days.

In Knoxville, it's primary sales center will hire another 100 people over the next year or two.

Answer Financial will hold a job fair Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It'll be at the Hilton Garden Inn on Shallowford Road.