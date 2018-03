ATLANTA (AP) - Education advocates in Georgia and around the country are pushing proposals that would give parents a more direct say in the governance of their children's public schools.

They are called "parent-trigger" laws.

It's the latest front in the school choice movement. Advocates say it's a no-brainer to give parents more say in how schools are run. Opponents say it's another way to chip away at universal public education.

But the idea is still too new to measure results. Seven states have the laws on the books. But it's been used at just three schools, all in California.

Advocates say that's no reason not to keep trying the idea.

In Georgia, state Rep. Ed Lindsey's proposal has cleared a House Education committee and looks to have strong support among lawmakers.

