MOBILE, AL (AP) - An Alabama appeals court has thrown out the conviction and death sentence of a man tried for killing four children in 2008 by throwing them off a coastal bridge.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that the trial of Lam Luong should have been moved outside Mobile County because publicity about the murders saturated the community. Al. com reports that judges ruled 4-0 to send the murder case back to Mobile County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Luong killed the four children - whose ages ranged from 3 years to 4 months - by throwing them one by one off the Dauphin Island bridge and into the Mississippi Sound more than 80 feet below.

District Attorney Ashley Rich did not immediately return a call to her office Saturday.

