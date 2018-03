(WRCB) - Talk about dedication.

Cassy Perry of Rossville entered a contest with US-101 to meet country singer Brantley Gilbert.The only catch, she had to get "Branded for Brantley.'

She agreed to get a tattoo of the US-101 logo, along with Brantley Gilbert's logo.

For her, the tattoo has double meaning. This is her third tattoo, by the way.

Perry will get a special one on one meet and greet with Brantley Gilbert at his concert this Saturday at McKenzie arena.

A very devoted fan, indeed.