CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect involved in two robberies.

Martell Jones is wanted in connection with the robberies at the Speed Mart on Dodds Avenue and the Cricket Store on Broad St.

Jones was armed with a weapon in both robberies.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.

If anyone knows the location of Martell Jones, call the Chattanooga Police Department or Crime Stoppers.