Signal Mountain students perform 2,013 acts of service

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN (WRCB) -- The Eagle Strong group at Signal Mountain Middle/High School and the Student Council are calling their Community and Service Day a success. On the morning of Friday, February 15, all 1300 students were involved in community services projects on campus and throughout the Chattanooga area.



The students performed 2,013 acts of service in one morning. The students also far surpassed their goal in a Canned Food Drive, collecting more than 2600 cans of food during the week.

Middle schoolers were busy at nearby Nolan Elementary, redistributing mulch on an uneven playground. Inside the middle/high school, students were painting hallway murals, making cards for nursing home residents, and donating blood to Blood Assurance. Outside the school, high schoolers were raking and blowing leaves and doing other landscaping duties. Classroom teachers in all Signal Mountain schools got some much-needed help making their rooms shine.

8th grader Andrea Brookshire admitted she doesn't get to do much outside work, but said she enjoyed a February morning "outside the school, it's more fun than being cooped up inside." Jake Dieter, a 7th grader, said he enjoyed improving Nolan's playground. "I went to elementary school here," he said. "Now I can help the students who are here today."

High school teacher Cliff Ling praised the students for their enthusiasm. He said, "They're learning two sets of life skills: they're doing some landscaping they can use at their own homes and businesses some day, and they're learning the importance of helping others."

Student council members like Harrison Smith couldn't believe the outcome of the canned food drive. "It started out slow, and I was worried we wouldn't meet our goal of 2,013 cans. But everybody rallied at the end, and we ended up with a lot more than our goal."

Senior Kira Freitag summed up the feeling of the school's 1300 students. "This is a day that brings everyone together. We can all go home knowing we've helped someone."



