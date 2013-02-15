McMinn Co. woman intentionally hit relatives with car

ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -- A McMinn County woman admitted to police she intentionally hit her aunt and uncle with a car. Now she faces several charges.

In a police report obtained by Ch.3 the suspect Kia Rashae Key simply said they needed to be taught a lesson. She's now being charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

Family members confirmed what the police report said. On Monday Key intentionally backed her car up aimed at her aunt and uncle and pinned the gas.

Her aunt was hit and tossed 20 feet, her uncle was sent flying into another car. Both survived with a few broken bones, nothing life threatening.

Her aunt declined to speak on camera but told us has no idea what sent Key over the edge. After the incident key drove away hitting several other cars and was arrested shortly after.

Athens police captain frank Horning said the situation escalated very quickly, "At this time there's nothing involved with alcohol or drugs. It seems to be domestic violence where they wanted the child not near the family and it went from a discussion to haywire."

Key has not bonded out and is due in court on Feb. 22nd.