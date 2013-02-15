56, 58, 97 equals a bad (and good) week for local eateries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

56, 58, 97 equals a bad (and good) week for local eateries

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? Well, the inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department did not have a great week checking our area eateries.

As a matter of fact, Head Inspector Jack Falcon said too many places are getting grades in the 70's.

Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

Area restaurants need to step it up and start do a better job cleaning. This week 20 places were visited and the failing grade is a 56.

Sky Zoo on Lee Highway got a  56. Inspectors found pork out of temperature, cooks not washing their hands, not sanitizing utensils, the ice machine was rusty and dishes coming out of the dishwasher were still dirty.

Remember, they have ten days to correct all critical violations.

There was another failing grade this week, but this place is not open to the public. Just to let the employees know a grade of 58 was the score at the cafeteria inside Pilgrim's Pride on Market Street.

Now the good news the high score goes out to the Burger King on Hixson Pike. How about a 97 to brag about!

Any complaints about a restaurant, hotel, motel, day care or a place where you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  at (423) 209-8110.

Many of you are also emailing me your complaints, and I'll send them on to the Health Department. jmescon@wrcbtv.com   

Everyone enjoy your meal!

