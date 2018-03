SEATTLE (KING) -- It started with a few sightings here and there. Now a strange sea creature, a salp, is showing up on beaches and in crab pots up and down the Washington Coast, raising curiosity and concerns.



Adam Miller, the skipper of the crab boat 'Willapa', said he was concerned after one of the gelatinous creatures came up in one of his crab pots.



"I don't know what is; I have never seen one before," said Miller, who added that other crab boat captains are reporting similar experiences.



Beach combers are also reporting them.



Marine expert Alan Rammer said he's received several calls from people asking what they are. He told us they are members of the tunicate family called 'salps' and are a harmless visitor from the South.



