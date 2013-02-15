NRA chief renews call for armed guards at schools

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre has renewed his call for armed guards in schools and urged gun owners to "stand and fight" for the Second Amendment.

In a Thursday speech billed as the NRA response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union call for new gun regulations, LaPierre told the National Wild Turkey Federation in Nashville that Obama's speech didn't mention school security.

Obama on Tuesday asked Congress for background checks for all firearms purchases and bans on assault weapons and ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

LaPierre said the real intention is to "ban every gun they can, tax every gun sold and register every gun owner."

He said a universal background check would not stop criminals or the mentally ill from getting firearms.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.