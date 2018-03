AMERICAN FORK, UT (KSL) -- Lying in a hospital bed, dog tags around her neck and a computer by her side, Katy Gibbs' life was about to change.



"I'm having a baby with my husband in Afghanistan," Katy said.



They never planned for this -- a baby born while his father, Paul, an engineer in the Army Reserves, was serving overseas.



"The week after he left, to the day I found out I was pregnant," Katy said.



Katy has cared for their 3-year-old, and carried this baby alone, for all nine months. She's put on a brave face for all of the cravings, the pains, a few scares, preeclampsia, bed rest and now an induction. All knowing her husband would watch his son's delivery over the Internet.



"I love the makers of Skype," Katy said. "It's been really good to have Skype because he was there for the ultrasound and he got to see different things like that."



"I'm just hoping the Internet doesn't cut out," Paul Gibbs said.



