CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Two teenage girls that were the subject of a missing persons search have been located. Saturday, Chattanooga Police were notified that Alyssa Bishop, 13, and Julie Cooper, age 16 were found in Tampa, Florida. They are safe and in custody of Child Protective Services.

Both girls were reported missing Thursday at 7:00pm from Parkridge Valley Hospital located at 220 Morris Hill Rd. It was believed that both juveniles are trying to get home. Alyssa is from Cumberland County, TN and Julie is from Blount County, TN. Julie Cooper has a history of running away and was just arrested Monday in Cleveland, TN for running away.