CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police say they've identified one of the men who kicked in the door of a Lookout Valley home in October but, they haven't been able to find him.

You can see the two kicking in the backdoor of a home late last October.

They drove away in a green Explorer.

The owner of the vehicle is not a suspect, but was not helpful in identifying they two men in the video.

Since our Crime Stoppers story aired last week, detectives have received several tips and believe one of the men is Stephen Ashe.

They haven't yet identified the other suspect but, they say the two may be tied to several burglaries from the same area.

Chattanooga Police have issued warrants against Stephen Ashe.

They believe he's somewhere in the Rossville, Georgia area.

If you know where Stephen Ashe is call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

You could earn up to $1,000 in reward cash.