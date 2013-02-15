Governor: Georgians to pay taxes on Amazon buys

ATLANTA (AP) - A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says Georgians who use Amazon.com will have to pay taxes on their purchases, though it's not clear when.

Amazon.com is not collecting sales tax from Georgia shoppers despite a new state law designed to snag the money from the world's biggest online retailer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last month.

The new law went into effect at the start of 2013.

Deal's spokesman Brian Robinson says Georgia has the authority to collect the tax and "we're negotiating from this position." He tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/VUCsh8) that he expects more details to be released in coming weeks.

Seattle-based Amazon has fought against charging its customers a sales tax elsewhere, leading to legal battles in some states.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

