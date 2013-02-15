72-year-old great-grandmother holds men at gunpoint for police

SUMMERTOWN, TN. (AP) - Two men have been arrested in Lawrence County because a 72-year-old great-grandmother held them at gunpoint for police.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/h6rHZ ) in Columbia reported police believe Flo Armstreet foiled a robbery of the Dollar General Store next door.

Armstreet said she pointed a pistol at the men who got out of a car behind her Summertown flea market and ordered them to put their hands on the vehicle where she could see them. Neighbors called police and arrived to help Armstreet on Sunday night.

Lawrence County Police arrested two 21-year-old men - Travis G. Carter of Spring Hill and Freddie Currie II of Columbia. They are charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated criminal trespass, marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Armstreet said she would have shot them if necessary.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.columbiadailyherald.com

