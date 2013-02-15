Light showers today, cold this weekend

(WRCB) - Lots of weather changes are on the way as we head into the weekend.

A trough of low pressure will push through this morning and early afternoon, bringing a chance for a few light rain showers right around lunchtime. The showers will taper off by the time you are getting the kids from school and getting off work. Moving into tonight, we may even get a few flurries of snow in the higher elevations, but no accumulation is expected.

Behind the front, we can expect cold, blustery weather to begin moving in. Saturday, we will have winds blowing from the northwest at 10-20 mph, keeping highs in the low to mid 40s.

The cold air will continue spilling in Saturday night, dropping lows into the upper 10s and low 20s Sunday morning.

Highs will warm back into the 50s next week with our next chance of rain (after today) coming on Tuesday.

Download the WRCB weather app for your interactive radar.