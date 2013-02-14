Local Attorney: 'Too many unanswered questions in gun bill'

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- If state lawmakers get their way, gun permit holders will be able to keep guns in their cars parked at school or at work.

After sweeping approval through the senate, the guns in parking lots bill moved through a house committee Wednesday, taking it one step closer to the governor's desk.

Now parts of the bill, or parts left out of the bill, are causing some to worry.

"There's just all potential privacy, liability and constitutional issues wrapped up into anything like this," says Chattanooga Attorney Jerry Summers.

The bill that will allow Tennessee gun permit holders to leave guns in their cars at businesses, churches and universities is just a few steps away from becoming a law.

But as attorney Summers points out there's a lot of unanswered questions. Because Tennessee is a right to work state, employees can still be fired for doing so.

Is that unconstitutional?

Summers says that will be argued in court. But how do they find out if you have a gun in your vehicle?

Summers says, "Do they have a right to ask you if you have a gun locked in your car? That gets into the right to privacy issue. These things start spinning and you don't know where they're gonna stop."

Local gun owners are on the fence.

Jesse Carlton says, "Being a concealed carry weapons permit holder, I would love to carry at work in case anything happens, but I respect the business point of view."

Gun advocate Kindra Grosso has issues with the government saying you can bring guns to work, but the business saying you can't and you can be fired for it.

"I think there's a conflict and it should be resolved, but I do think the state should prevail," he says.



Attorney Summers says there are too many gray areas and if or when this becomes law, certain cases may end up in the state or U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill is expected to make its way to the house floor in the next few weeks.



Governor Bill Haslam has not indicated if he would pass or veto the bill.

READ MORE: