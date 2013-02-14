Rash of identity thefts reported at one Dalton plant

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- More than a dozen cases of identity theft were reported to north Georgia law enforcement. The one common factor in every case, they're all employees at Shiroki North America in Dalton.

"We've started getting reports from people last Thursday and Friday," Bruce Frazier with the Dalton Police Department says.

Authorities in Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County are investigating the string of identity thefts.

"The plant seems to be the common factor in all these different cases, certainly we're looking at something having to do with their work place," Frazier says.

Most of the reports come from employees who live in Whitfield County.

"We do have a number of victims that have reported it," Sheriff Scott Chitwood says. "We're very early into it. We want to see and try to locate the common denominator between each case that we have."

Authorities in Dalton and Murray County tell Channel 3 most of the crimes were reported after an employee attempted to file their taxes, only to learn their taxes were already done.

"We're determining whether this was a case of somebody walking out of an office with a stack of papers or if it's a cyber crime," Frazier says.

Officials at Shiroki North America released this statement:

"Shiroki North America is aware of the issue. Employee information did not fall into the hands of the people who are using it by way of any company disclosure or security breach. The company and its employees have been working together to report the misuse of the employee information with various local, state and federal agencies and representatives. The company and the employees have also been meeting to discuss all possible avenues the employees may have to stop the misuse of the information and to prevent it going forward."

If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, officers say one of the first things you should do is check your credit score and contact your local law enforcement.