Falcons CEO: Team could build new home in suburbs

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta Falcons executive says the team will consider moving to a suburban location if it does not strike a deal to build a new downtown stadium.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay says the team would have no choice but to consider a suburban site if negotiations on the downtown Atlanta site break down.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/XBsY8D) that McKay made the comments during an Atlanta City Council meeting Wednesday.

It's not the first time the team has raised the specter of leaving downtown. McKay says this time, the idea is "a reality" -- not a threat -- and the team intends to have a new stadium somewhere by 2017.

State and local officials are considering plans to use a special hotel tax to help finance a new downtown Atlanta stadium.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.