Roper recruits temporary production workers in Walker County

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- Roper Corporation, with help from Georgia Department of Labor's LaFayette Career Center, will have a recruitment event to help fill about 80 temporary production jobs at Roper's manufacturing facility in Walker County.



The event will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette's Community Room, 104 North Main St. in LaFayette. The company manufactures kitchen stoves and microwaves, and will be recruiting temporary production operators.



Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, applicants must be at least 18 years old. No manufacturing experience is necessary, some type of work experience is preferred.



Applicants must have a high school diploma or a General Education Diploma (GED) and must be able to pass a background check and drug test given by the company.



Depending on the company's production needs, selected applicants will work from 20 to 40 hours each week at $10.25 an hour.



For additional information about the recruitment, contact Cathy Toles at the LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525, or e-mail her or visit the state's website.

