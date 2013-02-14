TN Senate votes to place income tax ban on ballot

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN(AP) -- The Senate has voted to place a proposed constitutional amendment before Tennessee voters to ban a state income tax.

The chamber on Thursday approved the income tax measure on a 26-4 vote. If the House concurs, the amendments would be placed on the ballot in next year's general election.

The political fallout from failed efforts to impose a state income tax more than a decade ago has already made renewed efforts exceedingly unlikely.

But Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown said his proposal is aimed at eliminating any uncertainty about the measure in the future.

Kelsey is also the sponsor of a constitutional amendment to give the lawmakers the power to confirm or deny the governor's appointments to the state Supreme Court. A scheduled vote was put off for a week.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.