Hamilton County now requires employees to report legal troubles

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County employees will now have to report to their supervisors if they are arrested, charged or indicted for any crime other than a minor traffic violation.



The county commission unanimously voted Thursday, during a recessed Feb. 6 commission meeting, to add a section to the county's employee handbook and amend two others.



Before Thursday's vote, employees of the county were under no obligation to report legal troubles to their employer.



Mayor Jim Coppinger, and Commissioner Fred Skillern said at the meeting this amendment was long over due.



