CLERMONT, FL (WESH) -- The world's latest Internet sensation, Chris P. Bacon, lives in a small veterinary clinic in Clermont, Florida.



Dr. Len Lucero inherited the baby pig when a woman brought him to the Eastside Veterinary Hospital to have him put to sleep.



Chris P. is disabled -- his little hind legs don't work.



"She wanted to do the most humane thing possible. She was distraught. She was crying up a storm, and I said, 'We've got options here,'" said Lucero.



Lucero adopted the pig and named him Chris P. Bacon, then made him a wheelchair using his son's K'nex toys.



